Attorneys: Dismissal exonerates mentally ill man in killing

Andy Royer speaks during a news conference regarding the his exoneration on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, inside in Notre Dame Law School’s Exoneration Justice Clinic in South Bend, Ind. Attorneys for Rover, a mentally disabled Indiana man whose conviction in the slaying of a 94-year-old woman was overturned last year say a judge’s dismissal of the case means he’s been exonerated in the 2002 killing. (Robert Franklin /South Bend Tribune via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a mentally disabled Indiana man whose conviction in the 2002 slaying of a 94-year-old woman was overturned last year say a judge’s recent dismissal of the case means he has been exonerated.

Forty-six-year-old Andrew Royer was freed from prison last year after a special judge overturned his conviction in Helen Sailor’s killing.

The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling in April. On Wednesday, two days after a judge dismissed the case against Royer, his attorneys declared his legal saga finally over.

Royer’s attorney appealed his conviction in 2018, arguing that his client was coerced into confessing to the November 2002 slaying.