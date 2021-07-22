Attorneys: Dismissal exonerates mentally ill man in killing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a mentally disabled Indiana man whose conviction in the 2002 slaying of a 94-year-old woman was overturned last year say a judge’s recent dismissal of the case means he has been exonerated.
Forty-six-year-old Andrew Royer was freed from prison last year after a special judge overturned his conviction in Helen Sailor’s killing.
The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling in April. On Wednesday, two days after a judge dismissed the case against Royer, his attorneys declared his legal saga finally over.
Royer’s attorney appealed his conviction in 2018, arguing that his client was coerced into confessing to the November 2002 slaying.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.