Attempt to evade trooper lands Terre Haute man in jail

Throughout the chase, Gess ran through a red traffic light at the intersection of I-70. Gess also sped through the Haute City Center parking lot, striking traffic cones.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man has been arrested after a pursuit led to the discovery of his possession of methamphetamine on Saturday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. a state trooper observed a vehicle speeding and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, later identified as David Gess of Terre Haute, refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Gess eventually veered off of the roadway, down a small hill and came to an abrupt stop.

Gess failed several field sobriety tests and consented to a chemical test. After searching the vehicle, methamphetamine and syringes were discovered.

According to police, a female passenger in the vehicle immediately put her hands out of the window and loudly indicated that she had told Gess to stop. Gess then opened his door and put his hands in the air.

The chemical test found that Gess tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Vigo County Jail. The female passenger was released with no charges.