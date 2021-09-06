At least 4 killed, over 50 shot — including 7 children — in Chicago over Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (WGN) — At least four people were killed and more than 50 were shot — including seven children — over Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

The shootings happened between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Monday.

The youngest victim is 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr., who was shot in the head while sleeping in a home Friday night. Police said the bullets entered through a window.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support. The boy died Sunday.

A $9,000 reward is now being offered by a trio of community organizations for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of Mychal.

In another shooting, a 22-year-old man was shot in the face while standing in his backyard Sunday night. Police said the victim was outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody; detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood and a 13-year-old was seriously injured in another shooting in South Chicago.

A bus driver was also shot and seriously injured in the Saturday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred.