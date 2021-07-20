Ashley man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) – An Ashley man was arrested Monday afternoon for possession of methamphetamine.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Ashley-Hudson police were dispatched to observe a suspicious male walking down the middle of Railroad Street. Officers found Austin Bonecutter, 30, of Ashley, who appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

Officers then requested and were allowed to search Bonecutter’s pockets. During the search police found suspected methamphetamine.

Bonecutter was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.