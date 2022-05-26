AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man was arrested this week after police said he burglarized several storage units around the area.

Tyler A. Day

Auburn Police were called around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a shop in the 1800 Block of Sprott Street on a report of a possible burglary in-progress after a man said he was asleep in his shop and woke up to find a male walking through his workshop.

Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Tyler A. Day and his vehicle. He was detained while police investigated.

According to a report from Auburn Police, Day said he went into the business to steal property. He also admitted to “several other unsolved burglaries and thefts in the Tri-County area,” the report said.

Police then served search warrants on “several locations related to Day’s involvement,” and found “a large amount of property.” The report said the property was stolen from several storage units.

“Many of the victims were unaware their storage unit had been broken into,” the report said.

Day was booked into DeKalb County Jail on a Level 5 felony Burglary charge and was being held on a $5,000 cash only bond.

Detectives are working to return the property. Anyone with information about the property that was stolen should contact Det. Aaron Quick or Det. Adam Barton at (260) 920-3200 ext. 1905 or 1906.