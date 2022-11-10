WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Warsaw have made an arrest in a stabbing at a McDonald’s in the city earlier this week.

It was Monday when two men reportedly got into a fight outside the McDonald’s at 315 N. Detroit St. in downtown Warsaw. During the fight, one of the men – a 46-year-old – was stabbed on the left side of his body, police said.

The victim drove himself to the Kosciusko County Justice Building a few blocks away. He was then taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

John Robinson (Credit to Warsaw Police)

After the incident, police said the suspect rode off on a bicycle, but dropped it and ran off on foot. He was identified as 48-year-old John Edward Robinson – a homeless man.

Police initially asked for the public’s help to find Robinson.

On Thursday, the police department said it’d received multiple tips about Robinson’s whereabouts, which led police to a vacant home on South Union Street, on the south edge of downtown Warsaw. There, officers found Robinson hiding in a closet, and he was taken into custody.

He had a folding knife and fixed blade knife on him, and another folding knife in his personal property in the home, police said.

Robinson faces a preliminary charge of Residential Entry, a level 6 felony. He’s also on a Prosecutor’s Hold from the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for the active stabbing investigation.