Arrest made in shootout at SE-side gas station; police call victim a ‘hero’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery that reportedly led to a subsequent shootout at a gas station on Fort Wayne’s southeast side earlier this week.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Sunoco gas station at 1416 Oxford St. on a report of a robbery and a shooting there.

Fort Wayne Police investigate an armed robbery and shooting at the Sunoco station on Oxford Street on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

A victim told police he was in a car with two other people at the gas station when someone came up to them and ordered them to hand over “items,” police said.

While that was happening, another man with the group walked out of the store and saw what was unfolding. He pulled out a gun and exchanged fire with the robbery suspect, police said.

The suspect and some of the victims then ran from the scene.

As police searched the area, they found the suspect about a block away with a handgun and a face mask nearby. Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the injured suspect to a hospital, but doctors determined his injuries were not life-threatening. He was identified Friday as 41-year-old Bruce King.

King faces charges of Armed Robbery, Theft, and Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon. He is in custody at a local hospital, WANE 15 has learned.

Police later found all of the robbery victims that left the scene. Detectives took them to the police station to interview them about the incident.

On Friday, police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena called the initial victim a “hero” for what he did.