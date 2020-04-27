Arrest made in shooting of 4 people at SE-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in the shooting of four people on the city’s southeast side Friday night.

Bryshawn D. Terry Sr., 28, faces four counts of Aggravated Battery.

Bryshawn D. Terry Sr.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. Friday night to the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive after officers reportedly heard multiple shots in the area.

Four adults were found in a home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police there may have been a physical altercation at the residence earlier in the evening. The witnesses said the altercation was between one of the shooting victims and a man who reportedly threaten to come back and shoot up the apartment.

Medics took the four victims to local hospitals. One person suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said Monday one victims remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police at the time said the man involved in the altercation was a suspect, but did not identify him. On Monday, the police department said “homicide detectives worked diligently through the night making the arrest early Saturday morning, just hours after the shooting.” Terry was arrested at a local hotel, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.