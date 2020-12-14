Arrest made in shooting inside Fort Wayne motel room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An arrest has been made in a shooting at a northeast Fort Wayne motel Saturday night.

Jamarcus Tucker

Jamarcus A Tucker, 38, faces charges of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Carrying a Handgun With a Prior Felony Conviction, and Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon related to a shooting at the Coliseum Inn at 1020 N. Coliseum Blvd.

It was around 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a Fort Wayne Police officer patrolling the area was flagged down by an adult man who told him that he’d been shot. The man said he was shot in room 319, and he knew the person who shot him.

Medics arrived and took the victim to a local hospital. Once he arrived at the hospital, doctors found his injuries to be life-threatening.

The victim was not named.

Police at the time said a person of interest was detained near the scene.