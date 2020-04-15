Arrest made in shooting death of man pulled from fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in the killing of at least one person found shot to death inside a home that caught fire last week.

J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 31, faces a charge of Murder in the killing of 37-year-old Marcos Ildefonso Casares, who was pulled along with two others from a house fire in the North Highlands neighborhood on April 10.

Casares died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. The deaths of two others – Doak Stanley McBride, 51, and Kyle Gregory Call, 32 – are pending.

Police said Wednesday that on Tuesday afternoon, homicide detectives interviewed several people and were led to Ramirez and another person. Out of that, Ramirez was arrested, police said.

The other person was not named and it’s not clear if they’ll face charges, as well.