Arrest made in shooting death of man found down in roadway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man last week.

Tommy Lyles, 56, is charged with Murder in the Sept. 22 death of 53-year-old James Jeffery Hines of Fort Wayne.

Hines was found down in the 600 block of East Lewis Street, near Hanna Street, around 11:20 p.m.

Related Content Man found down in roadway was gunned down, coroner says

Police were called to the area on a report of a man down. Medics took him to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Monday then, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Hines had been shot and critically hurt. He was hospitalized until his death Wednesday.

An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Homicide officers along with Vice Narcotics and Gang and Violent Crimes officers arrested Lyles as he walked in the area of 900 East Wayne Street.

It was not immediately clear how police tied Lyles to the killing.