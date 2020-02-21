Arrest made in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in alleyway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in a southeast Fort Wayne alleyway earlier this week.

Cameron B. Hallett, 22, faces a charge of Murder in the killing of Eric R. McDonnell, Jr. on Wednesday evening.

Police and medics were called just after 7 p.m. that night to an alleyway in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue. There, authorities found McDonnell unresponsive in an alley between Euclid and Central Drive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died soon after.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined McDonnell died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives at the scene canvassed the area and interviewed potential witnesses. No suspect information was immediately released.

On Friday then, Fort Wayne Police said “after exhaustive efforts,” homicide detectives identify a suspect – Hallett. Gang and Narcotic units made a traffic stop at Hanna and Lewis streets Friday afternoon and took him into custody, police said.

Police said detectives were also interviewing other “persons of interest.” This investigation is ongoing.