Arrest made in shooting at south-side apartment complex

Gregory Vaughn Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man linked to shooting at a south Fort Wayne apartment complex last month has been arrested in Illinois.

Gregory Vaughn, Jr., 32, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Waukegan, Illinois earlier Wednesday. Vaughn faces a charge of Attempted Murder for a shooting around 3:40 p.m. March 3 along Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartments complex that left Anthony Davis, Jr. injured.

After the shooting, Fort Wayne Police asked for the public’s help to find Vaughn, who they said also stabbed a person the day before in the same apartment complex. It’s not clear yet if Vaughn will faces charges for that incident.

Vaughn will be brought back to Fort Wayne to face charges.