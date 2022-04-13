GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man was arrested after police said he robbed a gas station in the city earlier this week.

Ian Smith

It was just after midnight Monday when police were called to the Hometown Express at 2210 N. Huntington Road on a report of an armed robbery.

According to Marion Police, a man in a mask robbed the store and left on foot.

Investigators looked at surveillance video and found a man with a similar physical build and mannerism has been in the store the previous day just before it closed and bought lottery tickets, police said.

He was identified as Ian Smith of Marion.

Smith was also a suspect in a theft from a Dollar General in Swayzee, police said. In that crime, he was wearing the same clothing as he was in the Hometown Express holdup, police said.

Smith was found at a motel in Marion. He was arrested on charges of Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotic drugs while in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a syringe with prior conviction, neglect of dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Police said they found drugs, a gun, and clothing in the motel room.

A woman who was in the room with Smith was also arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance, police said.