MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) — An Elkhart man has been arrested for a shooting in Milford Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan David Mast

Police and medics were called just before 5 p.m. to the 100 block of South James Street on a report of shooting.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Police learned the suspect – identified as Jonathan David Mast, 38, of Elkhart – left the scene after the shooting. He was eventually caught and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Battery.

No other information was provided, including a motive and relationship between the two men. The sheriff’s office said additional information would be available once formal charges are filed.

This incident remains under investigation by the Milford Police Department.