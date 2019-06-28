Arrest made in Kosciusko County shooting investigation

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Mishawaka, Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a pistol-whipping and shooting incident that took place earlier this month in Kosciusko County. Jason Olen Neiswender faces multiple felony charges.

According to a court document filed on June 26, Kosciusko County sheriff’s deputies and Warsaw police were called to a gas station on June 20 after receiving an emergency call. When they arrived they found the driver of a vehicle with multiple cuts to his face and head. They also found a passenger who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators learned the assault and shooting had taken place earlier following an argument at a residence near Caldwell Lake. After multiple interviews, police were able to identify a suspect who turned out to be Neiswander who was owed money by the driver of vehicle.

The shooting victim, identified as Isidro Barrientos is listed in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.