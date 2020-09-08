Arrest made in killing of man in Portland garage

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Portland have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in the garage of a home Saturday.

Roger L. Boyd, Jr., 34, faces charges of Murder and Criminal Confinement related to the Sept. 5 death of 49-year-old James P. Miller at a home at 1215 S. Bridge St. in Portland.

Roger Boyd Jr.

Portland Police officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to that address on a report of a shooting that occurred in the garage of the home. Officers were told that one person was shot and deceased there, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At the home, police found Boyd standing in the yard with his hands in the air. He told officers his gun was on a nearby step, and he was taken into custody, the affidavit said.

In the garage of the home, police found Miller dead, the affidavit said.

Boyd told officers that he shot Miller in self defense because Miller had a weapon. Police were unable to find a weapon that could have been used by Miller, the affidavit said.

Brittney Shewmake, Boyd’s girlfriend, and two children were inside the house at the time of the shooting. Shewmake said that she, Boyd, and the two children were downstairs when they heard a noise outside and the dogs barking. Boyd then went upstairs and a few minutes later she heard around three gunshots, the woman told police.

Investigators then spoke with Miller’s girlfriend, Nichole Burke, who said she was in the basement of the home at the time. Burke told officers that after Boyd shot Miller, Boyd saw her in the driveway and ordered her into the house and told her to go to the basement, according to the affidavit.

Police wrote in the affidavit that “due to the inconsistency of everyone’s statements,” Boyd was arrested.