Arrest made in killing of man as he sat in a car in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man as he sat in a car outside a gas station on Fort Wayne’s south side in early May.

Tony M. Jackson, 29, faces a single charge of Murder related to the May 2 killing of 33-year-old Daniel M. Nolan of Fort Wayne in the area of South Hanna and Oxford streets.

Police and medics were called there around 5:50 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Nolan in a white vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tony Jackson

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police collected several videos that show a light-colored Saturn SUV turn onto Hamilton Avenue and two people walk up and alleyway and the SUV’s headlights go out. A short time later, gunshots ring out and the two people are shown running back to the SUV and it drives off southbound.

Video from the gas station at Hanna and Oxford showed two people emerge from an alleyway and “walk slowly up towards the car” and open fire before running off, the affidavit said. “There was no interaction between those subjects and Daniel (Nolan),” the affidavit said.

Police were able to identify the owner of the Saturn SUV, who told them that she and Jackson spoke about acquiring marijuana, and he told her where to drive and park. The woman said she drove Jackson to Oxford Street and he got out of the vehicle and “walked up to his friend’s car and then came right back,” the affidavit said.

Jackson told the woman his friend was asleep and had a gun on his lap so he didn’t want to wake him, the affidavit said, but the woman told police she knew something happened “because she heard the gunshots.” She said she was upset with Jackson and another man, referred to as “Bo,” for “getting her involved in some bulls—,” the affidavit said.

Police noted in the affidavit that Nolan was involved in an argument at Club 44 on Coldwater Road earlier in the night with three people – one of whom was believed to be Jackson’s brother. According to the affidavit, Jackson’s mother called Jackson and told him about the argument, and he “became very angry” and he and his brother set out to kill Nolan.

“Say no more!” Jackson reportedly said. “I’m going to (expletive) him up! Say no more!

“I’mma apply pressure! On my mama I’mma apply pressure tonight.”

Jackson was arrested July 21 on a driving violation. He told police Nolan was his “homeboy” and he went to buy marijuana from him but he found him asleep in his car, the affidavit said.

Police found no evidence to suggest Nolan sold drugs, the affidavit said.