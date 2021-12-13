Arrest made in killing near Southgate Plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man who was gunned down in a car a few blocks away from Southgate Plaza last month.

Just before 11 p.m. Nov. 5, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5300 block of McClellan Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man in a parked vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

He was identified later as 37-year-old Tremaine Junior Barnett of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police had not released any suspect information until Monday, when the department announced the arrest of 33-year-old Robert Dashon James of South Bend on a preliminary charge of Murder. Fort Wayne Police Homicide and Narcotics detectives and South Bend Police officers arrested James in Sound Bend on Monday without incident.

It remains unclear how investigators tied James to the killing.