FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 32-year-old man was charged with murder in a Sunday night homicide at the Traveler’s Inn on West Coliseum Boulevard.

Kevin G. Harris

Kevin G. Harris was booked into the Allen County Jail early Monday morning. He was set to appear in court later Monday.

The victim was identified as Terry Coleman in a probable cause affidavit. The Allen County Coroner’s Office was expected to rule on the victim’s cause and manner of death later.

The probable cause affidavit, written by homicide detective Liza Anglin, said the victim was found in a room of the motel “lying in a very large pool of blood.”

Coleman “looked battered,” and there were holes in the wall as if there was struggle, the affidavit said.

Police tracked Harris through conversations he was having with a woman starting at 8:16 p.m., according to the affidavit. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m.