Arrest made in killing at Fort Wayne gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting at a Fort Wayne gas station early Wednesday morning.

Darryl “Antone” Davis, 38, faces a charge of Murder related to the shooting death of Stephon T. Holland, 22, of Fort Wayne at the Shell Quick Stop at 3024 E. State Blvd.

It was just after 1:30 a.m. when police were called to the gas station on a report of a fight that resulted in a shooting. Police said there was a fight between several men, and Holland was shot. He would die at the scene from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday afternoon then, Fort Wayne Police released photos of five people considered persons of interest in the shooting.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Fort Wayne Homicide and Vice Narcotics Detectives along with tactical officers served a “murder warrant” at a home along River Cove Trail and took Davis into custody without incident.

Police said the arrest came after “a nonstop investigation” and “great police work along with numerous tips by the public.”