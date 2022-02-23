FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man has been arrested in a November killing at an apartment complex near Coliseum Boulevard.

Around 11 a.m. a contingent of five Fort Wayne homicide detectives, two Vice & Narcotics detectives and four from the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were conducting intel on Weston Blakely, 23, when he exited a residence in the 900 block of Franklin Street in Garrett and got into his car, Tim Hughes, head of Fort Wayne homicide, said.

Weston Blakely

Blakely is charged with murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of Jonathon Christopher Jackson, 22, of Fort Wayne inside the West Wind Apartments.

Blakely was followed to a liquor store a block away on Randolph Street where Fort Wayne police, with the assistance of a Garrett police officer, conducted a traffic stop. Blakely was taken into custody without incident, Hughes said.

It was just before 1:30 a.m. the night of the incident when Fort Wayne police responded to the 2100 block of Point West Drive after a caller said a man was in the hallway yelling for help. Police arrived to find Blakely in the hallway suffering from an apparent stab wound, and another male – Jackson – suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Blakely was injured with a knife or knife-like instrument. When he was taken to a local hospital, his condition was listed as non-life threatening.

At the time, police said there was an altercation inside the apartment between the two victims.

“He did have injuries,” Hughes said. “He made a self defense claim. We in homicide don’t believe in his self defense claim or that the evidence supports that claim.” The investigation included long hours working through “all the forensics,” Hughes added.

Blakely was booked into the Allen County Jail.