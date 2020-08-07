Arrest made in July shooting death at Fort Wayne motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man wanted in a killing at a Fort Wayne motel in early July has been captured.

Jeremiah Stevenson

Jeremiah G. Stevenson, 26, faces a charge of Murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Jean Emmanuel Duperat at in a room at the Coliseum Inn at 1020 N. Coliseum Blvd.

It was around 11 p.m. that night when a witness reported a man had been shot inside one of the rooms at the motel. Responding officers found Duperat there with an apparent gunshot wound, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene at the motel.

Afterward, police interviewed guests at the motel and reviewed surveillance video, then identified Stevenson and another woman – Jessica Sexton – as “persons of interest” in the case.

Fort Wayne Police said Friday that homicide detectives along Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and US Marshals found Stevenson “hiding out” in a home along Winter Street on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Friday that Sexton was no longer being sought.