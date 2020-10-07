Arrest made in hit-and-run that left 2 pedestrians hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that left two men hurt Saturday morning.

John Edward Rizzo Jr., 48, faces felony charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Catastrophic Bodily Injury and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Getz Road. Police and medics were called after two men were found down in the roadway there.

According to police, one of the victims suffered a head injury and the other a leg injury. The victim with the head injury was in critical condition and the victim with the leg injury was in serious condition.

Afterward, police reviewed surveillance videos from nearby homes and businesses, and along with debris from the scene, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a black sedan with medium front passenger side damage. Police asked anyone with any information to report it.

On Wednesday, police said they received “numerous” tips from the public about the vehicle. It was found at an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s southwest side, police said.

Rizzo was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested. He’s being held at the Allen County Jail.