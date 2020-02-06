Arrest made in Hicksville business break-in

HICKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Hicksville have made an arrest in a breaking-and-entering and theft case.

Earlier this week, Hicksville released an image of a man and asked for the public’s help to identify him. Police said the man broke into a business in Hicksville on Feb. 1.

No details about the incident were released.

On Wednesday, police served a search warrant at an East Smith Street home “as part of the investigation into a breaking and entering and theft at a local business in the Village.” At the home, police arrested 49-year-old David Piasecki of Sherwood, Ohio.

At the home, police reportedly found 5 grams of suspected meth, according to police.

Piasecki is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Community Control Violations, police said.

Three others found in the home are also facing charges, but they were not named.

Photo shows a suspect in a break-in in Hicksville on Feb. 1, 2020. (Hicksville Police)