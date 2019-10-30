Arrest made in fatal shooting

Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of Runnion Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man just west of downtown Fort Wayne earlier this month.

Jermaine Turner, 40, faces charges of Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the shooting death of 40-year-old Pablo G. Vasquez on Oct. 13 along Runnion Avenue.

Police and medics were called that evening to the 600 block of Runnion Avenue after several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots. Runnion Avenue is just east of West Main Street and Leesburg Road.

Officers arrived and found Vasquez down on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Following the shooting, detectives went door to door, searching for and interviewing witnesses. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, searching for and collecting evidence.

No suspect information was released after the shooting.

On Wednesday, though, Fort Wayne Police said homicide detectives and gang unit officers arrested Turner at his place of employment. It’s not clear how they identified him as the alleged shooter.

Police said in a news release that “homicide detectives have been working tirelessly to piece together what occurred on that day.”