FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday.

Michael Martin

Michael Martin, 58, faces a charge of Attempted Murder in relation to a stabbing that happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the area of Clay Street and East Washington Boulevard.

Police and medics were called to the area on a report of a man walking around with blood on his clothes. Officers found him laying in the roadway, suffering from a stab wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

On Monday, Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives and Gang Unit officers arrested Martin. It’s not clear how he was identified as the suspect.

No other information was released.