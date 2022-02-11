FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in a double shooting outside a southeast-side gas station earlier this week.

It was just before 11 p.m. Monday when police and medics were called to the Shell station at 4181 Hessen Cassel Road on a report of a shooting. Police said the station clerk called 9-1-1 and said two people came into the store and said they’d been shot.

Medics took both men to a hospital in serious condition. Once there, doctors downgraded one of the victims to life-threatening, police.

Investigators believe the men were sitting in a vehicle on the gas station lot when a suspect approached on foot and fired several shots into the vehicle. Both victims were able to exit the vehicle and get inside the station to ask for help.

Detectives said they were reviewing surveillance video from the gas station and nearby businesses, and interviewing the victims.

On Friday then, Fort Wayne Police said they arrested Omar A. Logan, 26, from Fort Wayne on two counts of Attempted Murder. The police department’s Homicide Unit, Vice and Narcotics Unit, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, and Air Support Unit combined to make the arrest, police said.

It’s not yet clear how police linked Logan to the shooting.