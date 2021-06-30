Police release details of arrest in deadly shooting at Kendallville gas station

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The man accused of randomly shooting three customers at a Kendallville gas station, killing one, has been arrested.

Matthew D. Rodriguez, 24, faces a charge of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder in Noble Superior Court.

Matthew Rodriguez

Just before midnight Sunday, Kendallville and Noble County police responded to a reported shooting at the Gallops gas station on the 1200 block of North Street. A caller notified police of multiple people shot and that there was one shooter.

One man – 32-year-old Justin M. Smead – was pronounced dead at the scene. Two victims – Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis – were transported to an area hospital in critical yet stable condition. One remains hospitalized and the other was released, police said Wednesday.

Rodriguez was quickly named a suspect in the violence, and police began searching for him.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, an Ohio trooper performing a check of a rest stop just outside Athens, Ohio, came across a red Kia Forte that was listed as a suspect vehicle. Police learned Rodriguez was inside the rest plaza, and he barricaded himself in the bathroom of the facility, police said.

A SWAT team and a negotiator were called out. Just before 5 a.m., Rodriguez surrendered and was taken into custody.

He’s being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, Ohio. Kendallville Police are working to extradite him back to Indiana to face charges.

Police said the shooting was a random act of violence and Rodriguez did not know the victims. A motive has not yet been determined.

A 9 mm handgun was found in the Kia when police arrested Rodriguez, police said.