Arrest made in 20-year-old cold case killing in Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest has been made in a killing that took place 20 years ago in Grant County.

Dawish Bowlds

The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday it filed murder charges against Darwish Bowlds related to the Dec. 28, 2001, death of Jessie “Pete” Flowers.

Bowlds, who now has a Tulsa, Oklahoma, address, was arrested on a warrant by Tulsa Police on Dec. 1, the prosecutor’s office said. Bowlds will be moved back to Indiana to face charges.

“Today is a day that will start the journey to bring this case to a resolution so that the family of Jesse “Pete” Flowers can get justice for their family member, some peace, and closure,” said Prosecutor-elect Rodney Faulk.

Bowlds faces charges of Murder and Murder when killing occurred while dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.