Arrest made after man steals Goodwill truck, hits Citilink bus, takes woman hostage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man faces a list of charges after police said he stole a box truck, briefly took a woman hostage and dared officers to kill him Monday morning.

The situation began around 9:30 a.m., when Fort Wayne Police were called to the Goodwill store at 3101 E. State Blvd. on a report that a man carjacked a Goodwill truck and drove off. The truck reportedly hit a vehicle in the lot, police said.

A short time later, the stolen truck hit a Citilink bus in the area of Hobson Road and Vance Avenue.

At that point, the suspect jumped out of the truck with a fire extinguisher and ran off, police said. He tried to take another car while armed with the fire extinguisher, but “the driver’s diligence” prevented it, so the man fled again.

The suspect eventually made his way to a home in the 3400 block of Eastwood Drive, where a woman had just come out of her home and the man approached her and “took control of her by the neck” as officers approached the area, police said.

The man then began to scream, “kill me,” as he held the woman by the neck, armed with the fire extinguisher, according to police.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a car jacking at the Goodwill store on East State Boulevard on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a crash involving a box truck and a Citilink bus in the area of Hobson Road and Vance Avenue on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a hostage situation in the 3400 block of Eastwood Drive on Monday, June 22, 2020.

As officers tried to talk to the man, negotiators and Emergency Services officers were called out. The man eventually let the woman go, but he would not drop the fire extinguisher.

Officers used “less lethal bean bags as well as a Taser” on the man, and he was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The woman who was taken hostage was not hurt. No one was hurt in either crash.

The man – identified later as 33-year-old Rue Miller of Huntington – faces preliminary charges of Robbery (2 counts), Attempted Robbery, Felony Theft, Leaving the Scene of an Accident (4 counts), Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement and Resisting Law Enforcement

The incident remains under investigation.