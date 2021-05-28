Arrest made after 3-county high-speed chase

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (INDIANA STATE POLICE) — A Bluffton man was apprehended late last night after leading officers from multiple police agencies on a lengthy high speed vehicle which began in Wells County, ran through Allen County, and ended in eastern Whitley County. Trenton Anthony Irelan, 30, of Bluffton, Indiana, was taken into custody after the near hour long incident, now incarcerated in the Wells County jail and facing related felony charges.

The incident began at approximately 10:30pm last night as Indiana State Police Sergeant Shaun Armes was patrolling in the town of Markle, and observed what appeared to be criminal drug activity at one of the local gas stations. Following one of the suspect vehicles from the gas station onto Marzane Road, Sgt. Armes discovered the license plate on the red Acura passenger car was false/fictitious. A traffic stop was then initiated on Marzane Road near the CR700N intersection. As Sgt. Armes excited his vehicle, the driver (who would later be identified as Trenton Irelan) sped off at a high rate of speed northbound towards the town of Zanesville.

As the pursuit progressed out of Wells County and into Allen County (Marzane Road turns into Indianapolis Road) at speeds of up to 100mph, assisting troopers and officers from Allen County were pre-positioning ahead of the pursuit with tire deflation devices attempting to de-escalate the situation, however those initial attempts were unsuccessful.

The pursuit made its way eastbound through the town of Waynedale, through the south side of Fort Wayne along the Paulding Road corridor, north on Minnich Road into New Haven, then back westbound through downtown Fort Wayne before fleeing westbound Illinois Road. There was a tremendous amount of coordinated support by the Fort Wayne Police Department and New Haven Police Department officers through their respective urban jurisdictions, controlling intersections ahead of the pursuit – blocking/protecting traffic- and successfully deploying tire deflations devices on multiple occasions.

Even with multiple strikes on three of the Acura’s tires, Irelan was able to continue west bound on Illinois Road, albeit only on rims, traveling at reduced speeds of 30-40mph. As the pursuit made it’s way out of Allen County and into Whitley County, officers with the Whitely County Sheriff’s Department had a final set of Stop-Sticks deployed at the SR14 & West County Line Road intersection.

At approximately 11:30pm, this final successful strike on the fourth tire rendered the suspect vehicle inoperable. A felony stop was conducted and Irelan was taken into custody without further incident or required use of force.

Trenton Irelan was transported by troopers back down to the Wells County jail, where he was booked into custody and remains held on several related charges, including:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Operating While Being a Habitiual Traffic Violator (HTV), Level 6 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance, Level C Misd

Reckless Driving, Level C Misd

The Indiana State Police were assisted in this vehicle pursuit by officers from the Allen County Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, New Haven Police Department, and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.