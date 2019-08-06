Fort Wayne Police investigate an armed robbery at the 3Rivers bank at5703 YMCA Park Drive East on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery at a northeast-side bank, the second at the branch in less than a week.

Police were called around 5 p.m. to the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union at 5703 YMCA Park Drive East, at St. Joe Center and Maplecrest roads, on a report of a robbery. Dispatchers had little information immediately afterward.

Several Fort Wayne Police squad cars could be seen around the bank. Search dogs were sent out to search the area.

The same branch was robbed Aug. 1. In that incident, police said a man in his mid-50s with red hair and a goatee passed a note at the bank and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. He has not been arrested.