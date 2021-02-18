Armed robber arrested after stealing several items of jewelry

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – An armed robber has been taken into custody after stealing several pieces of jewelry at Murphy Jewelers of Columbia City.

At approximately 6:26 p.m., officers with the Columbia City Police Department were dispatched to Murphy Jewelers of Columbia City on reports of an Armed Robbery. Responding officers learned that no one was injured in the robbery but several pieces of jewelry were stolen.

About five minutes later, officers report finding a vehicle leaving the area that matched a description provided by a witness and performed a traffic stop.

The individual was taken into custody without incident, officers report.

The Columbia City Police Department Detectives are conducting the follow up investigation.