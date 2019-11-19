‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest captured in Anderson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who Fort Wayne police considered to be “armed and dangerous” was taken into custody late last week in Anderson, Indiana.

Justin David Walls is being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He was picked up by police at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16 and faces several charges, including carrying a handgun without a license, false informing and resisting law enforcement.

On Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department sent an email to the media indicating Walls was a person of interest in connection with several robberies over the past week.

WANE 15 is working to learn more about Walls capture.