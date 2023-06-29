FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station.

Joshua Alexander Farmer, 32, is being sought following the Wednesday shooting. Fishers police responded to the Speedway gas station at 7235 E 116th Street (Allisonville Road and 116th Street) around 5 p.m.

Joshua A. Farmer

They found a woman dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. She was inside a car parked next to a gas pump.

Based on their initial investigation and eyewitness accounts, police believe the shooting stemmed from an “ongoing domestic situation.”

Farmer was last seen driving a maroon 2020 Kia Soul with Indiana license plate 392CDM. He has a Noblesville address.

Farmer’s Kia Soul

He is wanted on several warrants from Hamilton County; the public should not approach him because he’s considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 317-595-3254.