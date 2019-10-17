Appeals court upholds man’s nail-gun attack convictions

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A state appeals court has upheld an Indiana man’s convictions and sentence for holding three people against their will and attacking one of them with a nail gun.

Wednesday’s 3-0 ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected 59-year-old Robert A. Walton’s arguments that some of his convictions should be vacated.

The Star Press reports that a Delaware County jury convicted the Muncie man last year of criminal confinement, battery and other charges. He received a 39-year sentence.

Police said Walton and a co-defendant held two women and a man against their will in a Muncie building in August 2016 before Walton attacked one of the women, whom he suspected of working as a police informant, with a nail gun. Nails were fired into her legs, torso and one foot.

