Appeals court upholds Indiana’s man stalking conviction

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s appeals court has upheld a man’s conviction for stalking a woman so relentlessly the judge who sentenced him called the stalking’s impact on the victim “damaging and life-altering.”

The appeals court rejected 44-year-old Joel E. Taylor’s claim that there was insufficient evidence to support his felony stalking conviction.

The court’s ruling says there was sufficient evidence for a Delaware County judge to conclude Taylor’s actions caused his victims “to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, or threatened.”

The Star Press reports his actions included creating more than 70 Facebook accounts in his efforts to send the woman messages.