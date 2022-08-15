FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of three young men shot down in an attack at a gas station in Feb. 2020 will have to wait several months more in hopes of getting justice they want.

Joseph Daniel Bossard

A second competency hearing has been scheduled for Joseph Bossard, 31, who is accused of fatally shooting Anderson Retic and Joshua Cole Cooper, both 19, and nearly killing Jaylin Rice, 20, after they exited the Shell gas station at East State Boulevard and Hobson Road. The first shots came as they filled up their car at Pump 9.

Bossard’s trial, scheduled to start this week, was postponed until March 10. The competency hearing, originally set for October 10, will now be held Nov. 8, according to court documents.

A competency hearing was first conducted on Jan. 10, when Judge David Zent found Bossard to be competent to stand trial.

However, now the defendant and his attorneys have asked for a second competency trial. Drs. David Lombard and Ned Masbaum will re-examine Bossard for the new court date.

According to court records, Bossard was shown on store video getting out of his red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and repeatedly firing a handgun directly at the driver’s side of the car Retic, Cooper and Rice were in.

As they sped off in a 2008 light blue Hyundai Sonata, heading south on Hobson, Bossard is accused of following them as he continued to shoot at them. A half mile down Hobson, the boys’ car veered into a snowbank, where two of them died as they lay in the snow. Medics were seen pumping the chest of one of the victims.

Numerous shell casings were found near Pump 9 and at the scene of the crash, court documents said. Fort Wayne detectives quickly found Bossard at his home on Laverne Avenue, less than a block away from the gas station. An officer spotted the red truck sitting outside his house.