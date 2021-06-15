Angola man hurt during fight, arrested for breaking no-contact order

by: Corinne Moore

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man reportedly cut on the head with a pocket knife during a fight Tuesday morning was arrested for allegedly violating a no-contact order.

Angola Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to Cameron Hospital after a man came in and said he’d been hit in the head with a machete. The man – later identified as Joshua Wicker, 38, of Angola – had a cut on his scalp, police said.

Investigators with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola Police Department determined the injury occurred during a fight in the area of 2500 N 200 W, and was actually caused by a pocket knife – not a machete, according to a police report.

Officers found that there was an active no-contact order between Wicker and the other person involved in the fight, police said. Wicker was arrested for invasion of privacy.

Police noted in a report that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the fight.

The case remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.

