STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola man was arrested during a drug raid early Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Tactical teams with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police executed a search warrant just after 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of South CR 430 W.

Officers searching the property found a large amount of what they believe to be methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a large amount of US currency and suspected drug paraphernalia, according to a release.

Officers took into custody 66-year-old Thomas Wesley Hovis Jr., who was booked into the Steuben County Jail on three counts of Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, one count of Level 6 felony dealing marijuana, and one count of Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Several others were detained during the search but released at the scene, officers noted in the release, adding the investigation is ongoing and additional suspects and criminal charges may be sought.

Hovis is being held on $53,500 bond.