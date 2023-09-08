STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola man accused of touching a 9-year-old multiple times was arrested Friday.

Steuben County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 62-year-old Ronald Charles Albright just after 11 a.m. at a house in the 600 block of West CR 157 South in Pleasant Township. Following an investigation over two months long, a warrant had been issued by Steuben Superior Court charging Albright with three counts of Level 4 felony child molesting/fondling, according to the release.

Indiana’s Department of Child Services told the sheriff’s office about the allegations in July, stating Albright allegedly fondled the victim on more than one occasion in June at the address Albright was later arrested.

The man was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Steuben County Jail, police said in the release. Albright is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.

The case is still under investigation.