HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Mt. Vernon man classified as a habitual offender was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing in methamphetamine.

According to a release from the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Rex Reese Baker, 64, admitted as part of his guilty plea to delivering methamphetamine to an undercover informant on two separate occasions in Posey County in January 2022. Baker is classified as a habitual offender under Indiana law with multiple prior felony convictions, including two prior convictions for dealing in methamphetamine.

Baker and 13 other drug offenders were arrested on April 14, 2022 as a result of an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Posey County Drug Task Force called “Operation Bryan“, which began in August of 2021. Baker was held in the Posey County Jail since the date of his arrest.

During sentencing, Posey County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Kenneth Rose testified that Baker was “an absolute menace to our community and to society in general.”

Baker will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.