Allen County prosecutor to charge 50 protesters, dismiss 45 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards will prosecute 50 protesters who were arrested over 3 days in May and June after an exhausting review of evidence.

Richards addressed the media Monday morning to discuss the cases against the 140 people arrested May 29 and 30 and June 14 during protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

After a staff of 4 pored over 445 hours of video and photos from cell phones, drones, news media, dash cameras and surveillance, Richards said her goal was to differentiate between peaceful protests and “things that put this community in danger.”

“You cannot block an intersection,” Richards said, referring to many incidents when protesters blocked Clinton Street. “That may be peaceful but it is dangerous and it is illegal.

“That is the major thoroughfare to the southern part of this city. What would have happened if the people on the receiving end of that street needed a police car, needed an ambulance, or needed a fire truck. That is not conduct that this community should tolerate and that is not conduct that this office is going to put up with.”

While Richards will prosecute 50 people, she said she will drop the cases against 45 protesters who were arrested.

She has also labeled five incidents involving Fort Wayne Police officers as “unreasonable force.” Those cases will be forwarded to the department’s Internal Affairs division for review. Richards said there was no criminal behavior and charges would not be filed against the officers.

The prosecutor’s office had previously dismissed 5 cases, sent 6 others to pre-trial diversion, and offered it to 13 others, Richards added. Eleven more cases ended in a guilty plea.