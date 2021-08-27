Allen County police working to return ‘incredible amount’ of stolen items

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Allen County are still looking to return “an incredible amount” of items stolen from construction sites and homes to their rightful owners.

Earlier this week, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said it was looking for information or victims of construction site thefts or burglaries after deputies recovered multiple trailers full of locks and other stolen items. The discovery came when a search warrant was served on August 10 in Zanesville.

On Friday then, the sheriff’s department said it was still looking for the owners of the property.

“Detectives still have an incredible amount of recovered inventory and are looking to return everything to the rightful owners,” the sheriff’s department said.

Due to the amount of inventory, detectives have asked individuals come forward and claim their property first, before researching each item individually.

According to the sheriff’s department, recovered items include:

String trimmers, miscellaneous hand tools, power tools, air compressors, power washers, generators, drywalling equipment, lawn equipment, miscellaneous coins and A LOT more.

If you believe that your items may have been recovered, and you have filed a police report listing the stolen items, please contact Detective Corporal Gabe Furnish at (260) 449-7413.