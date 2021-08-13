Allen County police charge Indianapolis woman with possession of meth, cocaine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indianapolis woman is in the Allen County Jail after being arrested for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana on Monday.

On Aug. 9 just before 6 a.m., the Allen County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the property belonging to Nicole Lebo, 44, of Indianapolis. Police found various plastic bags containing illegal substances in Lebo’s bedroom, including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, along with a loaded handgun. Police also located a silver tin floating inside the master bathroom toilet, to which Lebo confessed that she was flushing narcotics.

Lebo was arrested and transported to the Allen County Jail. She is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine. She is currently on bond out of Allen County for a previous drug arrest.