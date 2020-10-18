Allen County K-9 finds suspect after vehicle and foot pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen County K-9 tracked down a fleeing suspect after a vehicle and foot pursuit Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Allen County police were involved in a vehicle pursuit starting at Woodburn Road and Sampson Road.

Police say the pursuit continued to the 10000 block of Maysville Road where the driver, later identified as Robert Croskey, left the car and began fleeing on foot.

Once police secured the two passengers who stayed in the vehicle, an Allen County K-9 was brought out to track down Croskey.

The K-9 led police through the woods to Croskey laying in a tree line in the 5100 block of Fox Mill Run.

After initially failing to comply with police’s orders, he was eventually taken into custody.

Croskey faces charges of Resisting by Fleeing in a vehicle, Resisting physically, Criminal Recklessness, Possession of Marijuana, and Reckless Driving.

The vehicle’s two passengers were released without charges.