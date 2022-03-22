FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Allen County Jail found unresponsive in his cell and transported to a local hospital died March 16.

The death of Tanner Matthew Henderson, 29, of Fort Wayne was confirmed by the Allen County Coroner Tuesday. The cause and manner of his death are pending, the coroner’s office said.

A call to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department referred WANE to the coroner’s office.

Tanner Henderson

Henderson was being held on two Level 5 felony charges of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer out of Wells County.

According to court documents, Henderson is still scheduled for a hearing in front of Wells County judge Kenton W. Kiracofe on April 13 with a pre-trial conference scheduled for the same day. The state’s notice of intent was to have Henderson “sentenced as an habitual offender.”

A transfer to the Allen County Probation Department was approved March 7 from Wells County Court.

Henderson was listed as deceased as of March 17 on the state Indiana Department of Correction website.

Nicole Gaunt, a family spokesman, said Henderson arrived at the Allen County Jail March 10. On March 16, Henderson’s mother “was informed, while at work, by authorities that Tanner had been taken on the 12th to the hospital as a result of being in a grave condition,” the statement read.

“Tanner’s death has allowed several people across the country to receive his organs by jet and ambulance; a beautiful and miraculous blessing. His mother is requesting privacy and prayers during this unimaginable time.”

The family believes that pending tests will reveal he died of a drug overdose, Gaunt said.

Allen County Jail has been fighting a battle to keep drugs out of the jail. Whenever someone is caught bringing in drugs, the drugs are confiscated and the person is charged. If drugs come in with an employee, the employee is fired, according to Jail Commander David Butler.