FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Jail Commanders David Butler and Mark Sickafoose deal with the problems of an overcrowded jail every day. They told as much to the attorneys who deposed them after the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of Allen County inmates two years ago.

Some of the complaints in that lawsuit – which alleged overcrowding and a lack of recreation for inmates – the jail commanders know first hand and hold complete sympathy. With more than 800 inmates crowded into an out-of-date jail, there’s bound to be problems.

“We would like to get them out there, too,” said Butler, the jail commander since late 2019 during a sit down interview Thursday.

Dave Butler and Mark Sickafoose

Butler was referring to a caged area about 50 by 70 feet in size where inmates have traditionally taken recreation. A smaller indoor basketball facility adjacent to the rec area is also available. The rec visits, where the sky is visible through wire mesh, aren’t ideal and the commanders hold out hope for a new jail where larger recreation areas will serve a smaller amount of inmates.

After a recent public forum on jail injustices held by the grassroots activist organization #JAVA, Butler and Sickafoose took heat for the problems voiced there. But many of the complaints stemmed from the medical care outsourced to Quality Correctional Care, Inc., a Carmel-based for-profit company that oversees jail medical operations for 63 out of Indiana’s 92 counties, according to the company website.

What they promise and what they deliver is under scrutiny. Allen County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger said his department keeps track of suits filed online against the company and there are other companies waiting in the wings to bid on the contract which this year came to slightly more than $2.8 million. The budget is approved by the Allen County Council.

Attempts to speak with QCC’s president and founder, Lisa Scroggins, were unsuccessful.

Butler, one of two deputy chiefs at the sheriff’s department, brought up the recent death of an inmate, Tanner M. Henderson, 29, whose official date of death is March 16, according to the Allen County Coroner. He was transported from the jail prior to that date – his family says March 12 – when he was found unresponsive in his cell.

The official cause and manner of death are pending, but Henderson’s family believes he died of a drug overdose. He had just been remanded from the Miami Correctional Facility, a state prison.

Butler and Sickafoose said another inmate was also transported to a hospital around the same time, revived, treated and returned to Allen County Jail. Narcan, a nasally-administered revival tool, is supplied to the jail and put on emergency carts by medical provider, QCC, Sickafoose said.

However, reports that that inmate was put back in to the general population aren’t true. Both Henderson and the other inmate were in the middle of a 10-day COVID-related quarantine where inmates are sent after lock-up. It’s possible they had drugs on them although any new intake, except for pregnant women, is scanned through an Intercept Tech 83 scanner used to detect foreign materials in a body.

A log is kept on each scan and of the nearly 19,000 scans performed last year. Suspicious items were found on 24 occasions, Butler said. Before they step in to the scanner, they are patted down and searched, he added.

One thing to remember is that everyone’s anatomy is a little different, even though the experienced scanner has thin, medium or heavy body-type calibrations available, Butler said.

Items such as bagged drugs can be hidden “depending on how far up it goes,” Butler said. Metallic materials show up right away, but organic material can also be spotted, depending on size and conditions.

“It’s well known people hide things,” Butler said. People going to Drug Court “who know they’re getting violated,” meaning they’ve flunked an alcohol or drug test, “bring something to the jail for ‘a fix,’” Butler posited: “They put it in their rear end. Sometimes we catch it, sometimes we don’t.”

Another trick is to put a “little rock or pill and stick it in between their toes,” Butler said. “It’s hard to find.”

Smaller jails have the ability to strip search every single person coming into a jail and put them into a jail uniform. “There’s no way possible for us to do that,” Butler said. “There’s so much turnaround in lock up. You could have 100 come in and 90 go out the door.”

The jail operates 23 different cell blocks which cover a gamut of inmate types, not just female and male. On Thursday, the jail had 694 men and 119 women. Of those, 373 were white and 357 were black, 59 Hispanic and 22 Asian. There were 130 sentenced Level 6 felony inmates – the lowest Indiana felony – that used to be sent to prison, but as of 2014 are in county jail because of state legislation, the result of an attempt to reduce Indiana’s increasing prison population.

Image shows a proposed jail POD like Allen County jailers hope for. The POD features cells around a dayroom with a central circulation center. It could house 120 inmates with two recreation areas.

That number is a good chunk of the total 813 inmates, seriously contributing to the overcrowding issue. Sickafoose, who says he can spend an entire day speaking with inmates, estimates there are probably 18 inmates with serious mental illness who at one time would have been in a state psychiatric prison. So many of those hospitals were closed decades ago, leaving jails to deal with the problem without the necessary means to address it.

Equally concerning are the number of people who are addicted to drugs. More than 100 inmates are seen by three full time and one part time mental health medical personnel, Sickafoose said.

“A lot of people are drug addicts self-medicating who don’t know how to handle their mental problems or have problems that have never been addressed,” said Sickafoose.

In a prison, all that information is provided to the prison administration. However, at the Allen County Jail, Sickafoose says probation and parole “need to share that information to get a complete picture.”

When it comes to hospitalization, the financial burden is on the county taxpayers. Because state legislators stripped inmates of Medicaid, QCC will sign the inmates up for Medicaid, but their medical costs are not on Medicaid until they are discharged, the commanders said.

Hospitalizations are not denied by jail staff, the commanders said. “We do whatever we need to do,” Sickafoose said. “There’s never any question on medical. They’re never refused anything, when it comes to other stuff, cleaning supplies, masks and gloves.” Inmates and confinement officers, also called civilian officers, are required to do the cleaning at the jail.

But the jail is understaffed. The jail is authorized to hire at least 145 confinement officers and is down 10. But the real number needed to staff the jail and have two guards on a floor at all times is closer to 162, budgeting for which has never been approved by the Allen County Council.

“This is a tough place to work,” Butler said. “We’ve both worked the jail, the streets and the SWAT team. We’re both saying this is the hardest job and it’s dangerous. Officers get assaulted all the time. I do everything I can to make it safer for these guys and for the inmates and it’s something we take seriously.”

Sickafoose said it was “kind of an insult when people on the outside make it sound like it’s some kind of barbaric operation where we don’t care about the inmates. I take it seriously. We take it personally. I care about this place.”