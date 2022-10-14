FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.

On Friday morning at 2:35 a.m., Margaret Louise Surry, 34 was stabbed in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surry died from stab wounds to the neck and torso. Her death is the 21st homicide in Allen County this year.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said Higginbotham’s friends pounded on the bay door at Fire Station #1 and broke one of the door’s windows. The bay had to be blocked for a crime scene investigation so the fire trucks had to be moved to different areas of the building.

O’Connor said victims of stabbings and shootings often show up at the fire stations “at all times of the day and night” and firefighters render care.